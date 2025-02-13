Yellowjackets season 3 release schedule: when are episodes 1 and 2 on Paramount Plus?

After an almost two-year wait, Yellowjackets season 3 has finally arrived on our screens – and with a double-episode premiere to boot. In the '90s timeline, summer has arrived and the girls are succumbing to the mysterious forces of the wilderness. Meanwhile, in the present day, old demons threaten to resurface and new mysteries are rearing their heads in the wake of the dramatic season 2 finale.

Cast members like Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Thatcher, and Sophie Nélisse are back for the new installment, and there are some new faces set to join the fray, too, including Hilary Swank. In short, you're not going to want to miss a single minute of Yellowjackets season 3, which is why we've got everything you need to know right here about the release dates and times of all the new episodes, as well as where you can tune in.

Yellowjackets season 3 episodes 1 and 2 will be released Friday, February 14 at 12am PT/3am ET and 8am GMT in a double episode premiere. US viewers can also tune into the new episodes on Showtime on Sunday, February 16 at 8pm PT/ET.

Yellowjackets season 3 release schedule: When are new episodes out?

New episodes of Yellowjackets season 3 will be released every Friday from February to April 2025. Check out the full release schedule below.

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 1 – 'It Girl' – February 14

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 2 – 'Dislocation' – February 14

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 3 – 'Them's the Brakes' – February 21

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4 – '12 Angry Girls and 1 Drunk Travis' – February 28

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 5 – TBA – March 7

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 6 – TBA – March 14

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7 – TBA – March 21

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 8 – TBA – March 28

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 9 – TBA – April 4

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 10 – TBA – April 11

How many episodes of Yellowjackets season 3 are there?

There are 10 episodes in Yellowjackets season 3, which is one more than season 2 but the same as season 1.

Where can I watch Yellowjackets season 3?

Yellowjackets season 3 is available to stream on Paramount Plus, where you can also catch up on seasons 1 and 2. Season 3 will also air weekly on Showtime in the US.

