Sorry Amazon Prime users, you’re about to see ads when watching shows

In a move that will affect millions of subscribers, Amazon Prime Video has become the latest streamer to feature ads during movies and shows.

Amazon announced the move will feature "limited ads'" for those on the usual Amazon Prime subscription plan (H/T The Hollywood Reporter). Those who want to watch without ads will have to pay an additional $2.99/month, with the rollout expected to arrive in early 2024.

Amazon’s decision follows the recent trend of big-name streamers introducing ads to some membership plans. Netflix costs $6.99/month for its 'Standard with Ads' tier; Disney Plus will have an $8/month ad tier from October 12, and Max – formerly HBO Max – charging $9.99/month for its package with ads.

So, for those who want to watch The Boys season 4 (currently undated, but will likely align with the Prime Video changes), or The Rings of Power season 2 will need to know they’ll either have to stump up some extra money every month – or deal with ads. Not ideal, but it’s part of the ever-changing streaming landscape.

Prime Video, meanwhile, sees Gen V soar into town on September 29. The first three episodes of the college-set spin-off of The Boys are dropping then, with future episodes airing weekly.

Totally Killer – a time-travelling slasher with, yes, a killer premise – is also hitting Prime Video in October. The Blumhouse production, starring Kiernan Shipka and Olivia Holt, arrives on October 6.

