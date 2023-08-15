Blumhouse’s new horror comedy has a killer premise, but there’s a reason why it seems so familiar

By Bradley Russell
published

Totally Killer is reminding fans of a mid-2010s horror

Totally Killer
Blumhouse has unveiled the first look at its new horror comedy – but fans think it’s a little too similar to 2015’s The Final Girls.

Totally Killer, starring Kiernan Shipka, Olivia Holt, Julie Bowen, and Randall Park, features the 'Sweet Sixteen Killer' returning on the 35th anniversary of their murder spree to claim another victim. 

After a brush with the killer, Jamie (Kiernan Shipka) accidentally travels back in time to the date of the original killings. That's not the only twist. While in 1987, she teams up with her then-teenage mother (Olivia Holt) to bring an end to the killings. You can see the first images from the release below.

And, no, you’re not imagining it. The premise is eerily close to The Final Girls, which saw a group of teenagers transported into fictional '80s slasher flick Camp Bloodbath. No foul play here, of course, but those on social media have been quick to point out the similarities.

"Not enough people saw The Final Girls because hardly anyone… is mentioning this is the exact same plot," one wrote.

Another added: "They really just said 'Hey can i copy your homework if i don't make it too obvious i copied?"

"If this story interests you I HIGHLY recommend watching The Final Girls first. It’s fantastic," one Twitter user remarked. "The Final Girls didn’t have Kiernan Shipka," another account joked of the comparisons.

Totally Killer hits Prime Video on October 6. For more, check out our guide to new horror films, plus a blood-splattered ranking of the best horror movies ever made.

