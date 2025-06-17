New trailer for I Know What You Did Last Summer sees Jennifer Love Hewitt's character going face-to-hook with the Fisherman in the horror sequel

I Know What You Did Last Summer - New Trailer - Only In Cinemas July 18 - YouTube Watch On

The latest trailer for I Know What You Did Last Summer is here – and it teases more cover-ups, murders, and terror in the new horror sequel.

The trailer, which you can watch above, begins with an engagement party, and Madelyn Cline's character is the bride-to-be. As she gleefully opens a card, however, she isn't prepared for what's written inside: "I know what you did last summer." Cut to 12 months previously, and we see the horrific events that she and her friends have tried to cover up.

The legacy sequel follows a group of five friends who accidentally kill a pedestrian after they hit them with their car. They cover up their crime but, a year later, a stalker who knows what they've done sets out to murder them in revenge. Unsure what else to do, the group contacts the survivors of the Southport Massacre of 1997 for help – AKA Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Pinze Jr.'s characters from the original movie, Julie James and Ray Bronson.

Julie's advice is pretty simple: "You can't run. You can't hide. Get them before they get you," and the trailer teases a pretty brutal kill from the hook-wielding murderer known as the Fisherman. Julie and the Fisherman even come face-to-hook again, as Julie asks them, "What are you waiting for?"

Directed by Thor: Love and Thunder co-screenwriter Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the cast also includes Chase Sui Wonders, and Jonah Hauer-King.

Released in 1997, the original I Know What You Did Last Summer also starred Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe and the slasher follows a similar storyline to the upcoming sequel.

I Know What You Did Last Summer arrives in theaters on July 18. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best upcoming horror movies on the way in 2025.