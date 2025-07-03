6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (July 4 - 6)

It's time to go over our list of the best new movies and TV shows to watch this weekend, which includes some of 2025's most unmissable titles. Now that summer is fully here and we know what happens at the end of Squid Game, we can move on to the next streaming chapter and find the perfect watch to fight off the heat.

Below, we've selected 6 great movies and TV shows recently released on some of the best streaming services out there, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Max, Apple TV Plus and Hulu. From Ryan Coogler's critically-acclaimed vampire horror Sinners on Max to the final three episodes of the MCU's latest show Ironheart on Disney Plus, this list has everything you need to start July in the best way possible. As new upcoming movies land in cinemas and more new TV shows arrive on the small screen, sometimes it's not that easy to find the must-see gems out there. That's where we come in.

If you've already bought your tickets to see Jurassic World Rebirth, get ready to find an excellent summer watch among the latest streaming releases. Let's hope some of these are as good as this year's best streaming titles, like Andor season 2 and Apple TV Plus' Severance season 2, which are definitely some of the best shows of 2025 so far.

New movies

The Old Guard 2 (Netflix)

The Old Guard 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

After a five-year wait, Netflix has finally released The Old Guard 2, a follow-up to its hit 2020 adaptation of Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernández's graphic novel. Starring Charlize Theron, the story follows a group of immortal mercenaries who must fight to protect their freedom when their secret is discovered.

The sequel sees Theron's Andy facing a dangerous new adversary, an immortal named Discord (played by icon Uma Thurman). Along with her team of immortal warriors, the hero must protect the world no matter the personal cost. Per the official synopsis, "When a mysterious threat emerges that could jeopardize everything she’s worked towards for thousands of years, Andy, Nile, Joe, Nicky, and James Copley enlist the help of Tuah, an old friend who may provide the key to unlocking the mystery behind immortal existence."

The Old Guard 2 is available to stream on Netflix from July 2. For more, check out the best Netflix shows to watch right now.

Sinners (Max)

Sinners | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Available: US

Watch now: Max

2025's best horror movie is available to stream this weekend on Max, and you should put it at the top of your watchlist. Ryan Coogler's vampire movie was met with rave reviews, leading to a near-perfect 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and it became a box office hit by grossing $350 million worldwide, a massive feat for an original film.

Set in 1931 in the Mississippi Delta, the film stars Michael B. Jordan as twin brothers Elijah "Smoke" Moore and Elias "Stack" Moore, who return to their hometown to open a night club. If the everyday life of plantation workers is not hard enough, the guests will have to face a supernatural evil in the form of a cheerful Irish singer played by Jack O'Connell. The cast includes Wunmi Mosaku, Hailee Steinfeld, Delroy Lindo, Jayme Lawson, and Miles Caton.

Sinners is available to stream on Max from July 4. For more, check out our guides to the best HBO shows and the best HBO movies.

Heads of State (Prime Video)

Heads of State - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Available: US

Watch now: Prime Video

Yet another action comedy starring John Cena? Yes, please. Prime Video just released Heads of State, which sees the Peacemaker star playing none other than the president of the United States. The film comes from Nobody director Ilya Naishuller, so you know there is going to be crazy action and lots of humor.

The story focuses on the public rivalry between Cena's president Will Derringer and the UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke (played by Idris Elba). "When they become targets of a ruthless foreign adversary, they must set aside their differences and begrudgingly rely on each other" reads the official synopsis. "After being shot down in Air Force One, Clarke and Derringer are forced to go on a dangerous, multinational run pursued by enemies intent on killing them. With the help of MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), they must work together to thwart a global conspiracy that threatens the free world."

Heads of State is available to stream on Amazon Prime from July 2. For more, check out our list for all the best movies on Prime Video right now.

New TV shows

Ironheart episodes 4 - 6 (Disney Plus)

Marvel Television's Ironheart | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

Following the release of the first three episodes last week, Ironheart is now wrapped on Disney Plus as the last three episodes are now available to stream. The six-episode season has been dispatched fairly quickly, which means we can now binge-watch it in full. The show stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams and Anthony Ramos as Parker Robbins a.k.a. The Hood, along with Lyric Ross, Regan Aliyah, and Alden Ehrenreich.

After the events of Riri's MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the MIT student returns home to Chicago, where she meets an enigmatic superpowered crime boss and joins his gang of criminals in order to make her tech dreams come true. Make sure you get everything important , as this is the last title in Marvel Phase 5 before the upcoming Fantastic Four, which kicks off Marvel Phase 6.

Ironheart episodes 4-6 are available to stream on Disney Plus from July 1. For more, check out our Ironheart release schedule, and our list of the best TV shows on Disney Plus.

Dragon Ball Daima (Hulu)

“Dragon Ball DAIMA” Teaser Trailer / Fall 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

As we wait for some exciting new anime coming up this year like Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 and the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie, the revival of an iconic franchise has now become available on Hulu with an English dubbed version. Dragon Ball Daima was originally released last year on Crunchyroll, but in case you missed it, here's your reminder to give it a watch and reunite with some familiar faces like Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, Chi-Chi, and Piccolo.

Per the official synopsis, "Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they'll head off to a new world." Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Nyoibo (Power Pole) to fight, something Dragon Ball fans will be very happy to see.

Dragon Ball DAIMA is available to stream on Hulu from July 2. For more, check out our guide on how to watch Dragon Ball in order and, see our list of the best Hulu shows to watch right now.

The Buccaneers season 2 episode 3 (Apple TV Plus)

The Buccaneers — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

If you still haven't jumped on The Buccaneers wagon, you are still very much on time. The Apple TV Plus show is perfect for Bridgerton fans, and contains lots of romantic drama as we saw in season 1. Now, things are getting more complicated for the main protagonists, as their love life might not be as dreamy as they initially thought it would be.

Inspired by Edith Wharton's unfinished novel, the story follows the lives of a group of American girls finding their way into British aristocracy, as they deal with the true nature of love, the pain of loss and disappointment, and the complexities of their newfound status in 1870s London.

The Buccaneers season 2 episode 3 is available to stream on Apple TV Plus on July 2. For more, check out our lists for the best movies on Apple TV Plus and the best TV shows on Apple TV Plus.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our list of the best Netflix movies or the best movies on Disney Plus.