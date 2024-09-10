Dragon Ball Daima: release date, trailer, and everything we know so far

Dragon Ball Daima is unlike any Dragon Ball series you've ever seen. It's a new show that sees Goku and pals transformed into mini-sized versions of themselves and forced to survive in what the late creator Akira Toriyama described as an "unknown and mysterious world."

With story contributions by Toriyama before his death and a release date that's tantalizingly just over the horizon, there's plenty to look forward to when it comes to Dragon Ball Daima. Below, we're going to take a look at everything you need to know about the new Dragon Ball show, including the biggest trailers, news, and even a glimpse of some new characters.

There's all that (and much, much more) in our guide to Dragon Ball Daima. For more from the latest new anime, be sure to check out our in-depth looks at Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, One-Punch Man season 3, and the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie trilogy.

(Image credit: Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Daima is set for release on October 11. As of right now, only Japan's release plans have been unveiled, but we expect to hear word on if it'll be day-and-date in the US and UK very soon.

"All the episodes are ready," according to Fuji TV, which indicates that we also won't get any pesky delays or breaks. The premiere in October will also be an extra-long episode.

Dragon Ball Daima story: what's next for Goku?

(Image credit: BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION)

"Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small," Akira Toriyama wrote of Dragon Ball Daima's story last October. The outline, posted on the official Dragon Ball website before his passing, also teased an unfamiliar (and unnamed) location: "In order to fix things, they'll head off to a new world."

Toriyama continued, "It's a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Nyoibo (Power Pole) to fight, something not seen in a long time. Things will unfold that will close in on the mysteries of the Dragon Ball world."

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the post, Toriyama confirmed he "came up" with the story and settings but, even now, little is known about what to expect from Daima and how it fits into the series' timeline. Dragon Ball Daima will be the fifth mainline series after Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball GT, and Dragon Ball Super.

Several familiar (pint-sized) faces, including Vegeta, Bulma, Chi-Chi, and Piccolo, are all present in early trailers, while Majin Buu's inclusion in marketing indicates that Dragon Ball Daima could be a sequel-of-sorts or feature extensive flashbacks to the Majin Buu saga in Dragon Ball Z. Gohan, however, is conspicuous by his absence and seemingly won't feature in Dragon Ball Daima.

Goku will be joined by newcomer Gomah, a nefarious-looking, imp-like creature who is studying the battle between Goku and Majin Buu intently. He appears to be the overarching antagonist of the entire series. There's also the Masked Majin and a hotshot pilot called Glorio.



Right now, outside of those fresh faces, we know as little as Goku when it comes to what awaits in this new land on his 'grand' adventure. But we do have a little tease on what exactly 'Daima' is. Roughly translated, it means 'evil.' Gomah actor Showtaro Morikubo has also teased that Goku is in for a "wild ride."

Dragon Ball Daima trailer

â€œDragon Ball DAIMAâ€ The main Trailer / October 2024 - YouTube Watch On

There have been multiple trailers for Dragon Ball Daima released over the past year.

The first Dragon Ball Daima teaser , from last year, took a trip down memory lane with the previous Dragon Ball series before providing a quick glimpse at the 2024 release.

The second Dragon Ball Daima trailer was far more substantial, putting the focus on not only the new characters in the anime, but the new world, too.

Dragon Ball Daima's most recent trailer, which you can see above, sidesteps the previous montage style for a more in-depth look at some of the key interactions in the upcoming series. There's also an early treat for fans in the shape of the trailer's music: that's Dragon Ball Daima's OP theme – Jaka Jaan by Zedd. The ending theme will be Nakama by Zedd.

Dragon Ball Daima cast and new characters

(Image credit: BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION)

As of writing, only a handful members of the Dragon Ball Daima cast have been announced. They are Goku, Shin, Pansy, and newcomers Glorio, Gomah, Degesu, and Dr. Arinsu. Dragon Ball Daima's official website announced new voice actors on September 10. The actors portraying the roles are as follows:

Goku – Masako Nozawa

Pansy – Ai Fairouz

Shin – Yumiko Kobayashi

Glorio – Koki Uchiyama

Dr. Arinsu – Yoko Hikasa

Degesu – Junya Enoki

Gomah – Showtaro Morikubo

Of course, that's not all. Other characters, including Vegeta and Majin Buu, have been spotted in trailers and marketing, while new characters such as the Masked Majin are also part of Daima's cast.

There's also a key visual spotlighting some of Dragon Ball Daima's newcomers, which you can see below.

Dragon Ball DAIMAUnveiling new characters & a main visualPlus a highly anticipated new trailer!#DAIMA #DragonBallhttps://t.co/ExyuvZ8HPN pic.twitter.com/AnsPvwPZKUJuly 19, 2024

Dragon Ball Daima episode count

(Image credit: BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION)

According to recent speculation, Dragon Ball Daima will consist of only 20 episodes.

That's a far cry from previous series, including Dragon Ball (153 episodes), Dragon Ball Z (291 episodes), Dragon Ball GT (64 episodes), and Dragon Ball Super (131 episodes). It's not yet known, however, if Daima will (fittingly) be a one-and-done pint-sized adventure, or will sprawl out into more of an epic saga.

Where can I watch Dragon Ball Daima?

(Image credit: BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION)

Curiously, there has been no confirmation on where you'll be able to watch Dragon Ball Daima in the west. So, for now, all we can do is speculate.

The two main contenders to stream Dragon Ball Daima would be Disney Plus/Hulu (after all, Hulu carried Akira Toriyama's other 2024 anime Sand Land) or Crunchyroll.

With the release date almost here, we expect to have an announcement on where to stream Dragon Ball Daima very soon.

For more from the wide world of anime, check out our guide for the best anime you should be watching in 2024. Then dive into our watch orders with a look at how to watch Demon Slayer in order and how to watch Attack on Titan in order.