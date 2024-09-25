The new Dragon Ball series is getting a surprise cinema release, but you'll have to be quick to see it

Dragon Ball Daima, the first original Dragon Ball series in seven years, is getting a limited theatrical release.

As revealed by the IGN exclusive trailer, the first three episodes of the English dub release is coming to US cinemas for only three days on November 10-12 through Fathom Events. The Japanese-subtitled release of Dragon Ball Daima is streaming on Crunchyroll from October 11.

"A conspiracy brews in an unknown world," states the trailer, which you can see below. In it, the focus is on the new miniature designs of some familiar Dragon Ball characters, including Goku, Vegeta, and Piccolo. There's also an extended look at some fresh faces, such as pilot Glorio, the Masked Majin (who unmasks as Panzy), and series villain Gomah.

Take a look at Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, and more fan favorite characters in this world premiere trailer for Dragon Ball DAIMA's English dub: pic.twitter.com/N33yuWylv2September 24, 2024

With an original story and designs from late Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball Daima revolves around the main cast being shrunk and forced to head to a new world (which appears to be called the 'Demon Realm', if the trailer is any indication) to fix their predicament.

"It's a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world," Toriyama wrote on the official Dragon Ball website before his passing. "Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Nyoibo (Power Pole) to fight, something not seen in a long time. Things will unfold that will close in on the mysteries of the Dragon Ball world."

Dragon Ball Daima is the sixth mainline Dragon Ball series, after Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball GT, Dragon Ball Z Kai, and Dragon Ball Super.

A new fighting game, Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero, is also out on October 11 – and features a whopping 182 fighters at launch.

