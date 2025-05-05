Fans can get a sneak peek at Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle when they go to see the 4k re-release of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train

Fans can get a special sneak peek of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle when they go to see the theatrical 4k re-release of Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train.

We don't know how long the sneak peek is exactly, but we do know that Infinity Castle is set to hit theaters in September - and we haven't gotten a trailer just yet. According to a press release from Crunchyroll, the Infinity Castle movie kicks off a "three-part cinematic trilogy [that] represents the final arc and culmination of the hugely popular award-winning anime shonen series." The movie will be released in Japanese with English subtitles, as well as an English dub.

Per the official synopsis, the movie sees Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to save the Demon Corps headquarters, but they're "plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons' stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites."

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train hits theaters in 4k on May 14. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is set to premiere in North America on September 12.

