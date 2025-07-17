Kaiju No. 8 season 2 release schedule: when is episode 1 on Crunchyroll?

Kafka may be harboring a monstrous secret as we head into Kaiju No. 8 season 2, but the same doesn't have to be said for its release schedule.

With the premiere fast approaching, we're here to clue you in on everything you need to know about the Kaiju No. 8 season 2, episode 1 release date. That also includes the streaming time, confirmed schedule so far, a look at where to stream the new anime, plus speculation on episode count.

For more, check out the latest on Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 and Jujutsu Kaisen season 3.

(Image credit: JAKDF 3rd Division/Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA)

Kaiju No. 8 season 2, episode 1 will be released on Crunchyroll on July 19 at 7:00 AM Pacific/10:00 AM Eastern. That's 3:00 PM over in the UK.

Oddly, that premiere time is being listed as a live broadcast, with the stream then being available at 7:30 AM Pacific/10:30 AM Eastern. As this is one of the first times Crunchyroll has done it, let's wait and see what that means for subscribers. If we had to guess, there's a chance to tune in on the hour for the full episode, much like with YouTube Premieres. Then anyone can stream at their leisure as soon as it finishes.

For more on timings in your region, check out the time zone converter.

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 release schedule: when are new episodes out?

(Image credit: Crunchyroll/Toho)

New episodes of Kaiju No. 8 season 2 will air weekly on Saturdays, though it's currently unclear if Crunchyroll will persist on streaming a live broadcast before making it available to subscribers half an hour later. Watch this space.

For now, here's the confirmed Kaiju No. 8 season 2 release schedule:

Kaiju No. 8 season 2, episode 1: July 19, 2025

Kaiju No. 8 season 2, episode 2: July 26, 2025

Where can I watch Kaiju No. 8 season 2?

(Image credit: Crunchyroll/Toho)

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 will be streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll. Unlike shows such as Dan Da Dan, we don't anticipate this rolling on over to Netflix (or other streamers) anytime soon.

How many episodes of Kaiju No. 8 season 2 are there?

(Image credit: © JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA)

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 will consist of 11 episodes, though you can technically bump that up to 12 if you include the 'Hoshina's Day Off' special that preceded the release of the new season in July.

Need something to watch in the meantime? Here are our essential picks for the best anime and best Crunchyroll anime to watch in 2025.