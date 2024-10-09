Dragon Ball Daima release schedule – when is episode 1 on Netflix and Crunchyroll?

Dragon Ball Daima is set to hit Crunchyroll and Netflix imminently but, curiously, the first episode has different release dates depending on what platform you're watching on and where you are in the world.

To help cut through the confusion, we've got a guide to the Dragon Ball Daima episode 1 release date. That also includes streaming times in the US, UK and other regions, plus a look ahead to the English dub, release schedule, expected episode count, and more.

So, join us and Goku on the new mini-sized Dragon Ball adventure. For more, check out how to watch Dragon Ball in order and our guide to the rest of the fall season's new anime.

(Image credit: BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION)

Dragon Ball Daima episode 1 is released on Crunchyroll on October 11. The premiere will then hit Netflix "globally" a week later on October 18. The exact release time hasn't yet been confirmed, though we expect it to be announced imminently.

The episode airs in Japan at 11:40pm local time on October 11. As such, we can make a confident prediction that it won't be available on streaming until 7:30 AM Pacific/10:30 AM Eastern/2:30 PM BST at the absolute earliest.

The first three episodes of the English dub will also be available for a limited time only in cinemas from November 10-12. Presumably, new episodes will follow for the English dub in November.

Dragon Ball Daima release schedule: when are new episodes out?

(Image credit: BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION)

New episodes of Dragon Ball Daima will be released every Friday on Crunchyroll and Netflix, though it remains to be seen whether the latter will be a week behind (owing to its later streaming release).

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For now, this is the confirmed Dragon Ball Daima release schedule

Dragon Ball Daima episode 1: October 11 (Crunchyroll)/October 18 (Netflix)

Where can I watch Dragon Ball Daima?

(Image credit: Bird Studio/Shueisha/Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Daima can be watched on Crunchyroll in the United States, Canada, Latin America including Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India, and Southeast Asia.

Those in other Asian countries can watch Dragon Ball Daima on Netflix on October 14, with other regions (including UK, Europe and the Middle East), can stream the new Dragon Ball series from October 18.

How many episodes of Dragon Ball Daima are there?

(Image credit: BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION)

Given the nature of anime, there's unlikely to be an official episode count for Dragon Ball Daima until long into the show's run. Still, there are whispers that the series will run for 20 episodes, which is a significant drop-off from other Dragon Ball shows such as Dragon Ball Z (291 episodes) and the more recent Dragon Ball Super (131 episodes).

For more, check out the picks for the best anime you should be watching in 2024 and all the latest on Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 and One-Punch Man season 3.