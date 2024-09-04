Akira Toriyama's final Dragon Ball anime show, which he contributed to before his death, gets a new trailer

- YouTube Watch On

A new trailer for Dragon Ball Daima has been released, teasing the new anime show and getting us even more hyped for its extra-long premiere next month .

In the new clip, which you can watch above, Goku is a child again – and so is the rest of the gang. They're in the Demon Realm, which is a place we've previously seen in Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z, but only briefly. Not much is said about it in the manga, so it will be interesting to see more of it.

"No one is left to threaten you," says Prince Gomah, a new character for the franchise and the show's main villain, and we also get a glimpse of new characters Glorio and Panzy.

Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, who wrote and illustrated the original manga back in the '80s, was involved with the series before his death this past March, writing the whole story and working on character design too. "Dragon Ball Daima, which will be rolled out in 2024, was originally planned to be an original anime series without me, but as I gave advice here and there, I ended up getting deeply involved with the project without realizing it," he said in his final interview .

"I was not only involved in the overall storyline, but also in the worldview, character design, mechas, and other aspects. I hope you will enjoy watching the series, which I believe is not only intense and action-packed, but also full of plenty of substance."

Dragon Ball Daima will be released on October 11. For more, fill out your watch list with our picks of the other best new anime coming our way in 2024.