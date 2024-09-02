New Dragon Ball series gets release date and extra-long premiere episode

Dragon Ball Daima – previously set for a 'fall' window – finally has a release date.

The new Dragon Ball series, which was announced at last year's New York Comic Con, is airing on October 11 in Japan, with a western release likely to drop on the same day (H/T Crunchyroll and Mantan Web).

Even better news for the Goku-heads out there: Dragon Ball Daima's premiere is an extra-long episode, with it being placed in a 40-minute slot on Japanese television. That suggests the opening entry of Daima will run around 10 minutes longer than your usual Dragon Ball episode.

Dubbed as a 'Great Adventure', Dragon Ball Daima sees Goku and company shrunk to mini size after a 'conspiracy' as they travel to a "new world." There, they'll be accompanied by new characters, such as pilot Glorio and the Masked Majin.

The late Akira Toriyama also contributed to the series before his death, with the Dragon Ball creator being credited for the original story and character designs.

"Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Nyoibo (Power Pole) to fight, something not seen in a long time," Toriyama wrote last October in a post on the official Dragon Ball website . "Things will unfold that will close in on the mysteries of the Dragon Ball world."

Dragon Ball Daima isn't the only new anime on the block this October. Blue Lock season 2, Dandadan, and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 3 are also dropping that month.

For more, check out our list of the best anime you should be watching in 2024.