This streaming service has become an anime fan's dream thanks to 800 hours of free additions – including a Bleach movie marathon

Anime fans are spoiled for choice these days. Gone are the days of tape trading and staying up late to watch the latest releases at an ungodly hour. Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Prime Video currently have a formidable library of some of the best anime around – but a new challenger has emerged.

Pluto TV is celebrating the wonderfully-named 'Anime-May' with a series of new free channels and marathons on its streaming service.

With over 800 hours across 50 shows and 120 movies, the upcoming catalog refresh contains the likes of Death Note, One Piece, and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure all accounted for.

On top of that, there's also a 24/7 Inuyasha channel and, in the second half of May, there is a Bleach movie marathon (May 17). Maybe it's time to brush up on watching Bleach in order?

There's also a Hunter x Hunter movie double bill (May 18), Naruto movie marathon (May 24-25), and a 'throwback' marathon consisting of classic 1980s and 1990s features (May 30).

Even if you can't catch Pluto's packed schedule, the new anime spring and summer seasons have plenty of excitement to offer fans.

Alongside the likes of One Piece's return and Fire Force season 3, Dan Da Dan season 2 is set to hit Netflix in July.

This summer also features Kaiju No. 8 season 2, plus the return of Dr. Stone's final season and the second part of hitman anime Sakamoto Days.

For more, check out all the latest on Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 and Jujutsu Kaisen season 3.