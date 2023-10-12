A new Dragon Ball series is officially on the way

There's a new Dragon Ball anime series on the way titled Dragon Ball Daima, and it features kid versions of Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and loads more fan-favorite characters.

Dragon Ball Daima was announced during New York Comic Con's Dragon Ball panel with a three-minute trailer that's now been published on Toei Animation's YouTube channel. Check it out:

The trailer begins with a nostalgia-heavy recap of the legendary manga and anime series, starting with the original Dragon Ball in 1986, then evolving into Dragon Ball Z starting in 1989, the oft-forgotten Dragon Ball GT in 1996, and then a few standalone movies later, the most current iteration, Dragon Ball: Super, premiered in 2015.

Now, we're entering a new era of the series with Dragon Ball Daima, featuring a new and original story from series creator Akira Toriyima, who will also be doing character design. Not much is known about the story so far, but the trailer reveals newly drawn, vaguely Chibi kid versions of Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, Chi-Chi, Piccolo, Mr. Satan, Krillin, Android 18, her daughter Marron, Yamcha, Oolong, Puar, Supreme Kai, and Master Roshi. I'm completely confused about how this all connects in a logical timeline, but it looks very cute regardless.

There's no dialogue or story synopsis in the trailer, but the tone overall seems to be lighthearted even compared to Dragon Ball Z and Super, which both balance ridiculously large-scale battles with silly character-driven scenes throughout each season.

Dragon Ball Daima premieres Fall 2024.

