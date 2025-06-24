Fire Force season 3's mind-bending anime reveal is being called a "top 5 plot twist of all time"

Fire Force season 3 just delivered not only one of the best anime episodes of the year but, according to fans, one of the top plot twists of all time. One of 2025's hottest new anime, the series has been following Tokyo's Company 8 as they relentlessly fight the Great Cataclysm, and the mid-season finale has left viewers speechless.

Warning! The rest of this article contains spoilers for Fire Force season 3, episode 12, so proceed with caution!

After the Giant Infernal is defeated, Fire Force reveals some shocking truths about the series. For one, we discover Yona is actually a demon from the region of Adolla who came to Earth after the failed Cataclysm. However, the biggest shock comes from Shinra Kusakabe, who journeys with Inca into the past in order to find a way to save their future.

That's how he receives a glimpse into Tokyo's past, and here's where our jaws hit the floor: the Old World is very similar to our world, but totally different from Shinra's world, which impacts him in ways that we can't yet fully understand. In fact, this moment almost drives him mad and makes him lose consciousness. When he wakes up, he has been sleeping for three months, his hair is blonde, and a new era has just started.

Fans have taken to social media to praise this moment, calling it "top 5 plot twist of all time", "best manga to anime adaptation", and one of the "best anime episodes of the year."

This is top 5 plot twist of all time like WHAT DO YOU MEAN THE REAL WORLD OUR WORLD IS THE PAST IN FIRE FORCE pic.twitter.com/DtFW43Eka3June 20, 2025

Amazing final episode of Fire Force and one of the best anime episodes of the year. That in the end it is revealed that the past of the fire force world is the real world is one of the best plot twists in recent years and worthy of a masterpiece #fireforce #炎炎ノ消防隊 pic.twitter.com/bSlDyC2l17June 20, 2025

This is one of the best manga to anime adaptations of a chapter/episode I've seen.Everyone should catch up on Fire Force. It has one of the best endings to a manga EVER. And if it's animated like this? Oh man.🔥🔥 https://t.co/lxLTnH6ncmJune 21, 2025

Fire Force S3 Ep 12WOW WOW WOW WOW WOW 🔥🔥 The Iris and Inca additions with added context? EXCELLENT! The Yona backstory? EXCELLENT! Kurono being badass ? EXCELLENT! THE ICONIC SCENE?? ✋🏽🥹🤚🏽 CINEMA!! I am fucking satisfied. BEST EP OF THE COUR!10/10 no complaints #FireForce pic.twitter.com/45Sadbv3s2June 20, 2025

The show's original synopsis, as per Crunchyroll, reads, "Tokyo is burning, and citizens are mysteriously suffering from spontaneous human combustion all throughout the city! Responsible for snuffing out this inferno is the Fire Force, and Shinra is ready to join their fight. Now, as part of Company 8, he’ll use his devil’s footprints to help keep the city from turning to ash! But his past and a burning secret behind the scenes could set everything ablaze."

We've come a long way since then, though, with season 3 seeing the Fire Force turn into outlaws as they fight to save their world, and Shinra working to refine his latent pyrokinetic abilities. The season covers the Obi's Rescue arc (chapters 175-197) from the manga.

Fire Force Season 3 Part 2 will be released in January 2026. For more, check out our Fire Force season 3 release schedule, and our list of the best anime you should watch right now.