Who voices Ambrosius in The Boys season 4? The surprise big-name cameo, explained

The Boys has a long, storied history of surprise cameos and big names popping in for a brief appearance. This aquatic moment from the season four premiere tops the lot, though – and, yes, it is exactly who it sounds like.

Spoilers for The Boys season 4 episodes 1-3 follow!

As revealed early on in The Boys season 4, The Deep is harboring a secret. He has kept the octopus he found at last year’s Herogasm ‘meet up’. Ambrosius, as it turns out, is living in a secluded, cordoned-off tank near his bed.

Ambrosius’ voice should sound familiar to those with a keen ear. It’s Tilda Swinton, who has appeared in the Chronicles of Narnia series, has frequently collaborated with Wes Anderson and, of course, has her own superhero-adjacent experience as The Ancient One in Doctor Strange and Avengers: Endgame.

(Image credit: BBC Fiilms)

Tilda Swinton isn’t the only A-list cameo in The Boys season 4. Will Ferrell appears as himself – gunning for an Oscar – in a Vought film alongside A-Train.

Fans of the Prime Video series will be acutely aware that this isn’t the first time Chace Crawford’s seafaring Supe will have been opposite a surprise guest star.

Back in the second season, a bad trip for The Deep led him to hallucinate that his gills were talking. Patton Oswalt provided the voice on that occasion – making the whole experience even wackier.

The Boys season 4 is now streaming on Prime Video. For more, check out The Boys season 4 release schedule and the best shows on Prime Video.