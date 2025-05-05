The Last of Us managed to keep a major cameo secret – and it's the perfect surprise

The Last of Us season 2 has had a whole bunch of surprises up its sleeve so far, from tweaks to the game storyline to exciting new casting. The latest came in the form of a cameo in season 2 episode 4 that no one saw coming.

Be warned, we're getting into spoiler territory from here on out, so make sure you're up to date on the HBO show before reading on.

Alongside an earlier than expected appearance of Isaac Dixon, the latest episode of the game adaptation also featured a small cameo from Josh Peck. The actor who started out his career on Drake & Josh, is now best known for his work in epic movies like Oppenheimer.

In The Last of Us he plays a FEDRA soldier in the Seattle Quarantine Zone in 2018. In the flashback, he's surrounded by other soldiers as he recounts a grim story of how a citizen was killed by FEDRA. As Jeffrey Wright's Isaac looks on, he jokes and laughs his way through the monologue, calling the ill-fated citizen a voter.

One of the other soldiers then asks him, "Why do you call them that, the citizens, why do you call them voters?" Peck's FEDRA officer replies, "I don't know because that's what we fucking call them, who cares?"

Isaac then chimes in, explaining: "Because we took away their rights, we took away their rights to vote and somebody started calling them voters."

One of the last things he says to Peck's character is that he's "thoughtless" before he gets out of the tank and makes an alliance with the WLF. Tossing a gas can in the van, he then kills Peck and his fellow soldiers.

It's an electric sequence that's made all the better by the actor's surprise appearance. We can't wait to hear how that cameo came about.