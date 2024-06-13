Game of Thrones star's new series from Independence Day's Roland Emmerich is giving us big Gladiator vibes

Back when that whole thing was going viral, were you one of those people that discovered your boyfriend was spending an alarming amount of time thinking about the Roman Empire? Well, good luck, because things are about to get so much worse for you...

The first trailer for upcoming Prime Video series Those About to Die has dropped, and it looks like a curious mix of Game of Thrones and Gladiator. Check it out below.

Directed by Independence Day's Roland Emmerich, the ten-part series is set in Rome, 79AD, and stars Iwan Rheon, Tom Hughes, Sara Martins, Jojo Macari, Rupert Penry Jones, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson and Sir Anthony Hopkins. According to its official synopsis, it's set to delve into the world of games, from chariot racing to gladiator fights to the death – which is hardly surprising, given the name of the show.

"The center of the Roman Empire is the wealthiest city in the world, and there is a heavy influx of slave laborers from the growing empire to take over the work. The Roman population – bored, restless, and increasingly violent – is kept in line mainly by two things: free food and spectacular entertainment," it continues, as it encourages viewers to follow its "ensemble of characters from all corners of the Roman Empire who collide at the explosive and bloody intersection of sports, politics, and dynasties."

Those About to Die premieres on July 19 on Prime Video. While we wait, check out our guide to the best shows on Amazon Prime for some viewing inspiration.