Hold up, let them cook: one of our favorite Netflix anime shows Delicious in Dungeon is returning for a second season
Get your knives and forks at the ready, it's feasting time
Good news anime fans, the highly popular Netflix animated series Delicious in Dungeon has been renewed for a second season.
The news was announced by Delicious in Dungeon on Twitter via a picture of all of our favorite characters captioned: "DELICIOUS IN DUNGEON SEASON 2. Now in production!" Funnily enough, the news broke the very same day the season 1 finale hit Netflix. See the post below.
🐲 DELICIOUS IN DUNGEON SEASON 2 🐲🔥 Now in production! We want to thank you for supporting #DeliciousinDungeon!🍴 Please continue to support the series and share your love for the series! pic.twitter.com/OtvyulNFGDJune 13, 2024
Unsurprisingly, fans couldn't be more thrilled. "Let’s gooooooooooo!!!!!! my soul can rest knowing we’ll get more Farcille," replied one fan, while another added, "I’m so happy with this news!! S1 was incredible… Can’t wait to see what adventures await the crew in the dungeon next!" And, of course, the memes were out in full force, see some of them below.
In a world where you either eat or be eaten, Delicious in Dungeon follows an adventurer named Laios and his friends Marcille and Chilchuck who enter a deep and dangerous dungeon to save his little sister, who was eaten by a Red Dragon, from being digested. But they soon find out that if they want to survive, they must eat their way through the dungeon. The show is based on the beloved manga of the same name by Ryōko Kui which follows the same premise.
Delicious in Dungeon season 1 hit Netflix in January of this year, with 24 episodes. The series quickly proved to be popular with anime fans, gamers (especially Baldur's Gate fans), and streamers in general, earning it a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.
The series is written by Ryoko Kui and directed by Yoshihiro Miyajima. The cast includes Kentaro Kumagai as Laios, Sayaka Sembongi as Marcille, Asuna Tomari as Chilchuck, Hiroshi Naka as Senshi, Saori Hayami as Falin, Akira Miki as Namari, and Shinji Kawada as Shuro.
An official release date or synopsis for season 2 is yet to be released, but as the manga ran for almost a decade, we’re sure there is more than enough material for the studios to work with.
Delicious in Dungeon season 1 is available to stream on Netflix now. For more, check out the best anime, and the best anime shows on Netflix.
