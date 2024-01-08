Only a week into 2024 and Netflix has already released a brilliant anime show

Netflix's anime slate for 2024 has kicked off in a big way, with new adaptation Delicious in Dungeon pulling in heaps of praise less than five days after its release. What's more... it's only released one episode so far.

Based on the beloved manga by Ryōko Kui, which only concluded in September 2023, the Studio Trigger show airs on Tokyo MX and other networks in some territories, while the aforementioned streamer brings out a simuldubbed version weekly elsewhere.

It follows adventurer Laios and his friends, Marcille and Chilchuck, as they descend into the depths of a mysterious, seemingly endless dungeon, in hope of finding his late sister. Along the way, the trio are forced to fight dragons, risk starvation, and resist dark forces, as they investigate whether there's any truth to the rumor that defeating the wizard at the prison's heart will win the victors' with unimaginable treasure.

The pilot, titled Hot Pot/Tart, sees the group get beaten down by the beast that's just chowed down Laios' sister, Falin. In an attempt to rescue her, the threesome munch their way through the lock-up, hunting and cooking edible monsters to sustain them as they descend further and further without supplies – and it's going down a treat with subscribers.

"Liking Delicious in Dungeon so far. Looking forward to more angry moments with Marcielle," wrote one fan, as another said: "Delicious in Dungeon is an awesome anime! It's on Netflix, you should check it out."

"Watched the first episode of Delicious in Dungeon. You probably don't need me to tell you it's really good," tweeted a third.

Watched Ep 1 of Delicious in Dungeon and I love her already. pic.twitter.com/jD6MvK6CqcJanuary 8, 2024 See more

Idk about you all but Delicious in Dungeon feels like it’s about to be a banger 🔥☝🏻January 8, 2024 See more

The pilot of Dungeon Meshi / Delicious in Dungeon on Netlix was really good. I totally get the appeal and why I heard nothing but good things about the source material all these yearsJanuary 7, 2024 See more

Delicious in Dungeon is streaming now on Netflix, alongside the likes of fellow anime outings Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, One Piece, Castlevania: Nocturne, and Blue Eye Samurai, which has just been renewed for a second season. For more, check out our guides to the best Netflix shows and the best anime shows of all time.