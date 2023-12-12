Netflix anime with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score gets an early season 2 renewal

Blue Eye Samurai season 2 has been confirmed, just a month after the first debuted on Netflix. The show, which has been a hit with both critics and viewers, follows master of the sword Mizu who is on a quest for revenge in Edo-era Japan.

The show currently has a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, sitting at 100% from critics and an impressive 96% from audiences. Reviews have praised its vivid worldbuilding and stunning animation, as well as tackling themes of identity and trauma with its lead character.

"When we started this project, we made a commitment to take this very personal story set in Edo-period Japan and bring it to life in the most authentic and beautiful way possible," creators Amber Noizumi and Michael Green said of the season 2 renewal. "Our animators, historians, musicians, martial artists, and voice cast made this a reality beyond our expectations.

"We are thankful to our entire team and to our viewers from all over the world who have shown such passion for Mizu and her path of revenge. Mizu has a lot more blood to spill! We are deeply grateful to our incredible partners at Netflix for letting the journey continue."

The first season ended with Mizu (Maya Erskine) on her journey towards London to find her remaining fathers. Meanwhile, Irishman Abijah Fowler (Kenneth Branagh) is locked below deck as her prisoner, as her quest goes international. George Takei, Brenda Song, Randall Park, and Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa also appear in the cast.

Netflix has been making moves in anime over the last few years, with Castlevania: Nocturne and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off among their big recent hits.