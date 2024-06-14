Daredevil: Woman Without Fear sends Elektra down "a rabbit hole of conspiracy" as she takes on the new Punisher

Former-assassin Elektra is taking on the mantle of Daredevil once more in a new series written by Hallows' Eve writer Erica Schultz and drawn by Michael Dowling. Spinning out of the events of Daredevil #11, the new Woman Without Fear limited series sees Matt Murdock and Elektra come under attack from some of the deadliest forces in the Marvel Universe - including Joe Garrison, the new Punisher!

Erica Schultz took the time to chat with Newsarama about the new series, her collaboration with Michael Dowling on the new book, and why Elektra is a "very different" sort of Daredevil.

Newsarama: Erica, Daredevil: Woman Without Fear is spinning out of Daredevil #11. Without spoiling that issue, what can you tell us about what's sending Elektra out on her own as Daredevil again in this series?

Erica Schultz: This miniseries stands on its own, but is also set well within Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder's continuing saga. The story was teased back in Daredevil #8 and things have been building to it since Daredevil: Gang War, but beyond that I don't know how much I can say without getting myself into trouble! Over the next couple of issues, Matt and Elektra are going to finally get to the root of the organization that's been tearing Hell's Kitchen apart. This sends her down a rabbit hole of conspiracy, and that kicks off our story.

On that note, what do you see as the qualities that set Elektra apart from Matt Murdock when it comes to being Daredevil?

I think Elektra is a very different Daredevil than Matt. Aside from their different upbringings and what brought each of them to the horns, Elektra sees her mission differently than Matt. Matt is forever in a state of penance. Elektra doesn't feel guilt the same way he does, so her motivations differ. I think it comes down to the fact that they just look at the world very differently. She no longer kills because of the promise she made to Matt, but she also finds it a personal challenge at times. Sure, it's easy to just kill your opponent, but to work outside that is a challenge, and she accepts it.

We've seen that Joe Garrison, the new Punisher, will appear in Woman Without Fear. Punisher and Daredevil have a long rivalry. How do Elektra and Joe fit into that dynamic, and how does having two different characters in those roles change it?

When working on the story, editor Devin Lewis told me that Garrison was "a force of nature." So that's what he is. He's an obstacle that tries to get in the way of Elektra's goal. And unlike her, Garrison never made a promise not to kill, so Elektra is going to have to temper her actions and reactions to Garrison's presence.

You're working with Michael Dowling on Daredevil: Woman Without Fear. What's it like having an artist of that caliber by your side for this story? What has he brought to the project that's surprised you?

I was incredibly fortunate to work on six issues of Hallows' Eve with Mike Dowling and Brian Reber, so being reunited with Mike is terrific. We understand each other's process, and we trust each other. Mike has a great aesthetic and knows action really well. As Lauren Amaro, the assistant editor on this series, said, "We're working with the rule of cool." Mike definitely fits that.

Bottom line, what do you want readers to know going into Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #1?

Despite not killing, Elektra is still a force to be reckoned with. She's not as cold as she once was, and her attachments to people will be tested. There are some twists and turns and some misdirection that keeps Elektra on her toes, and hopefully are fun for the readers, too.

Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #1 is published by Marvel Comics on July 17.

