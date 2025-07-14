The Superman opening is missing one sweet detail that proves once again why Clark and Lois are our favorite DC couple

The Superman opening brings us up to speed on the history of the DCU so far, explaining that, three centuries ago, metahumans arrived on Earth.

Then, three decades ago, Clark Kent landed from Krypton. He's been Superman for three years, and three weeks ago, he stopped Boravia from invading Jarhanpur. Three hours ago, the Hammer of Boravia attacked, and three minutes ago, Supes lost a battle for the first time.

"What's great is that '3 months ago, (…)' is the obviously missing unit, till we learn that Clark and Lois started dating three months ago," points out one viewer on Twitter.

We learn early in Superman that Clark and Lois have indeed been dating for three months, though it seems Clark was harboring feelings for much longer, since he tells Lois he should've told her he loves her "a long time ago."

For Supes, this would indeed be a major event on the same level as metahumans arriving on Earth – and it's reminding us again why we love Clark and Lois together so much. Their romance makes up a huge part of the new DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters movie, and it's no surprise, considering they're one of the most iconic couples in comic book history.

David Corenswet plays Superman, with Rachel Brosnahan stepping up as Lois Lane. Nicholas Hoult is Lex Luthor, and James Gunn directs.

