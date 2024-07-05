Marvel is closing out the current Moon Knight run by bringing back the original hero in a surprise battle with the anti-hero he'll be replacing

Marvel seems to be confirming that the current Vengeance of the Moon Knight will come to an end with August's #8, making way for the return of Marc Spector to the role in his new Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu ongoing title from the same creative team of Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappuccio.

And to close off the run, the veteran Moon Knight creators are pitting the classic MK, Marc Spector, against his current replacement, the brutal and enigmatic anti-hero formerly known as The Shroud - and we're pretty darn sure Marc's gonna reclaim his mantle. You can see them clashing on this newly revealed cover for Vengeance of the Moon Knight by David Paratore:

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The original solicited version of the cover showed two versions of the current Shroud version of Moon Knight fighting, rather than including the newly revealed Marc Spector.

Spector died about six months ago in real world time at the hands of the villainous Black Spectre. He was resurrected in the recent Blood Hunt #4, the penultimate issue of Marvel's current vampire-centric summer crossover, also written by MacKay, along with numerous other former incarnations of Moon Knight through the revived power of Khonshu himself. Marc seems to be sticking around, with his new comic launching in October.

The new Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu series revives a classic title from the early '80s, one of the first volumes to dig deeper into the mythology behind Moon Knight's powers and his patron Khonshu, the Egyptian moon god. Marvel is billing the new Fist of Khonshu comic as the "continuation" of MacKay and Cappuccio's Moon Knight run, which has now extended across multiple volumes and titles.

Vengeance of the Moon Knight #8 goes on sale August 14.

Moon Knight is one of the best supernatural superheroes of all time.