16 years later, beloved brawler RPG Castle Crashers is getting new DLC where you make your own characters that animate "like magic"

Castle Crashers, the multi-award-winning 2008 side-scrolling beat 'em up, is getting new DLC for the first time since 2012.

Indie studio The Behemoth laid out its current roadmap in a new video (timestamped here), and in it we learned about the new Castle Crashers DLC, titled Painter Boss Paradise. There's no release date yet, but it's only been announced for Steam at this point, so console players are sadly missing out for the time being.

Presumably, one major reason the DLC is Steam-exclusive for now is that it uses Steam Workshop to let players create their own characters. The process sounds super intuitive as well; The Behemoth said all you need to do is swap out a single image in the customizer and it'll "animate on its own like magic." You can also share your creations with the world and, conversely, use other creators' imports if you're not up for making your own image.

Furthermore, all characters and weapon have been "re-drawn from scratch" for the DLC, making this as much a remaster of the base game as an expansion, although it's worth noting you can toggle between the old and new graphics just in case. There's also a whole new playable character, Paint Junior, who can "vanquish enemies with the very power of their imagination."

Outside of Castle Crashers, The Behemoth's goofy platformer BattleBlock Theater is getting a Steam update that'll improve performance, visuals, and sound, and add support for additional controller types. It's also been announced for Xbox Series X/S. Meanwhile, the quirky strategy game Pit People is getting a quality-of-life update, but no additional details were announced in the stream. And finally, Alien Hominid HD and Alien Hominid Invasion are coming to PS5 and PS4 at an unspecified date.

