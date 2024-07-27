One of 2024's goriest horror movies is getting a surprise sequel – and it's "coming soon"

In a Violent Nature, the slasher movie that's been making even the most seasoned of horror fans' stomachs churn, is getting a surprise sequel.

IFC Films and Shudder announced the news on July 27, alongside a bloody poster, which features a claret-tipped meat hook that's been positioned to resemble a '2'. Clever! Check it out below...

Now that you're hooked... come back for more. @IFCfilms and @Shudder present IN A VIOLENT NATURE 2. Coming soon! https://t.co/dlVrMUG4yV pic.twitter.com/KwxJpQtnwUJuly 26, 2024

Told from the killer's POV, the first movie – which is currently rated 78% on Rotten Tomatoes – has been likened to genre classics Friday the 13th and Long Weekend, and campy cult hit I Know What You Did Last Summer. Written and directed by Chris Nash (ABCs of Death 2), it follows a group of teens (naturally), as they find themselves being hunted down by the vengeful, bloodthirsty spirit of a local named Johnny, who was the victim of a horrific crime 60 years ago, and isn't too happy about his mother's necklace being stolen from his spiritually-charged resting place.

According to producer Peter Kuplowsky, it "was originally conceived as a meta-sequel within a fictional slasher series, so we were always imagining mayhem beyond the scope of the original film."

The statement continued: "That we now have the opportunity to continue following Johnny on his restless walk has us feeling incredibly grateful to our incredible partners at IFC Films/Shudder who believed in Chris' vision from day one. We are thrilled to return for a new chapter and are excited to deploy Johnny as a conduit to further experiments in the genre."

"In a Violent Nature demonstrated that there continues to be a yearning for new perspectives in the horror landscape. We knew immediately that this distinctive take on the slasher would enthrall fans and are glad to see the community embrace a new slasher icon in Johnny," head of AMC Networks' film group Scott Shooman said (via Variety). "With the sequel, we aim to prove that Johnny can be bigger, meaner, and his kills can only get more impressive."

Having released in US theaters in May, and UK cinemas in July, In a Violent Nature arrives on Shudder later in the year. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or keep up to date with upcoming horror movies heading our way.