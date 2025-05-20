Thanksgiving star shares her hopes for the upcoming sequel: "I would like to get covered in blood"

Summer is just around the corner, but we’re craving turkey right now because the upcoming horror sequel Thanksgiving 2 has finally had a rather tasty filming update.

"There is a script. I haven’t read it yet. But I know that the goal is to film this year," said star Nell Verlaque in an interview with Variety. "I would hope that we start filming soon enough."

Directed by Hostel helmer Eli Roth, Thanksgiving hit screens in 2023 following an axe-wielding killer posing as holiday figure John Carver. One year after a Black Friday tragedy hits a small town, Carvel starts to wreak bloody havoc on all involved.

In the movie, Verlaque plays final girl Jessica, who narrowly manages to survive the killings alongside her friends Gaby (Addison Rae), Scuba (Gabriel Davenport), Ryan (Milo Manheim), and Bobby (Jalen Thomas Brooks). However, although Roth has confirmed Verlaque and Rae’s return, it is not certain at this point who else will be making a comeback.

(Image credit: Sony)

Although she has yet to see the script, when asked what she hopes for her character in the sequel, Verlaque expressed that she wants to be involved with a lot more gore. "I would like to get covered in blood," said the star, adding that she has already made writer and director Roth privy to her wish.

"I told him I really wanted to be tortured. Like fully pained [and] tortured," continued Verlaque. "I think it’s more fun as an actor. The crazier, the better for me."

The first film, which was inspired by a fake trailer for Roth’s 2007 flick Grindhouse, also stars Patrick Dempsey, Rick Hoffman, and Gina Gershon. However, as Dempsey’s killer was revealed and then seemingly defeated in Thanksgiving, we wonder if he will return, or if not, who will take on the role of the masked villain in the sequel.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Thanksgiving 2 does not have a release date at this time. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or our guide to all the upcoming horror movies heading our way.