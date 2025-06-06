Scream and Ant-Man stars' horror sequel Ready or Not 2 gets 2026 release date, as they announce end of filming in the most on-brand way

Ready or Not 2 has officially wrapped filming – and stars Samara Weaving and Kathryn Newton announced the news in the most on-brand way.

In a post shared by Searchlight Pictures on social media, the pair posed for a photo in which they're handcuffed together and lying on a grassy lawn. "And cut!" the caption reads, confirming that the horror-comedy will land in cinemas on April 10, 2026.

In between them, you can see the film's clapperboard, complete with its working title 'Hide and Seek'. It's their clothes that have caught people's attention, however, with Newton's character's jeans splattered with blood and Weaving's Grace sporting a crimson-colored lacy dress.

And cut! 🔪 That’s a wrap on READY OR NOT 2: HERE I COME. In theaters April 10th, 2026. #ReadyOrNot2 pic.twitter.com/RwdvEwqqu6June 5, 2025

As fans of the franchise have pointed out online, it's actually the same wedding gown Grace wears in the original – you can tell from the fact that the left arm has been ripped off. What's even more curious, though, is that Weaving's shoulder and hand are bandaged in the same place where Grace is injured in the first movie. Might that mean Ready or Not 2: Here I Come takes place immediately after? It seems likely, and would certainly make for an interesting twist on a genre follow-up, which typically throws their protagonists into traumatizing chaos again after they've finally found some peace.

Later, Weaving (whose previous credits include The Babysitter, Azrael, and Scream 6) and Newton (Freaky, Lisa Frankenstein, and Abigail) uploaded a video of themselves saying, "It was really fun making this movie. We hope you love it."

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, Ready or Not sees Weaving's Grace unknowingly wander into a deadly game of hide-and-seek when her new husband invites her over to his wealthy, eccentric family's house for dinner one fateful evening. Determined not to become the Le Domas' latest victim, she fights with everything she's got to survive the night.

