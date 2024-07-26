James Gunn unveils first trailer for DC show Creature Commandos, and it's a colorful, madcap ride

While there was no dedicated DC panel at this year's SDCC, the fledgling cinematic universe's presence has certainly been felt. James Gunn has shared the first trailer for the first DCU project, Creature Commandos, and it looks like a hell of a lot fun.

In the teaser, which you can watch below, we see Amanda Waller recruit a team of kooky "monsters" to act as Task Force M, AKA the Creature Commandos.

A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn) A photo posted by on

The cast includes The Witcher's Anya Chalotra, Stranger Things's David Harbour, Guardians of the Galaxy's Sean Gunn, DC staple Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Obi-Wan Kenobi's Indira Varma, Borat 2's Maria Bakalova, and The Purge franchise's Frank Grillo.

The new logo for DC Studios has also been revealed, and it looks virtually identical to the classic comics logo.

When Peter and I formed DC Studios we immediately knew what logo we wanted to use. #DCStudios pic.twitter.com/jKJbVJT1TCJuly 26, 2024

The first DCU movie is set to be Superman, directed and scripted by DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn and starring Twisters' David Corenswet as the new Man of Steel, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Nicholas Hoult, who has recently wrapped on the movie, is playing Lex Luthor. The rest of the cast includes Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

This won't be the first DCU project, however, since Creature Commandos is arriving this December on Max.

Elsewhere in DC, Joker 2 and The Penguin are both arriving this year, though they're Elseworlds projects which exist in their own, separate universes, set apart from DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can keep up to date with everything DC has in store with our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows.