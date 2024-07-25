James Gunn has an update on Superman production as one key actor wraps filming

Nicholas Hoult has wrapped filming on James Gunn's upcoming Superman movie – and he commemorated the occasion with a cool wrap gift for his director.

"Thanks [Nicholas Hoult] for this incredible wrap gift!" Gunn wrote on Threads , alongside a photo of a Superman comic book featuring Lex Luthor and Brainiac on the cover. 'There has never been a menace like this! Brainiac and Luthor team up to destroy Superman!' it reads. "No we’re not done filming – only Nick is," Gunn added in a comment.

Hoult is playing Luthor, a businessman and Superman's nemesis, in the movie, alongside David Corenswet's Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane. "He is such an imposing and big presence and larger than life," Twisters director Lee Isaac Chung recently told Inside Total Film and GamesRadar+ of Corenswet . "But there’s this genuine purity to him, in a weird way, that I feel fits in a lot with Superman."

The movie's cast also includes Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Skyler Gisondo as Clark's Daily Planet colleague Jimmy Olsen. House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock will also make her first appearance as the DCU's Supergirl.

Superman is the first movie in Gunn and producer Peter Safran's DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. First up, though, is a small-screen outing: animated series Creature Commandos, which will premiere on Max later this year.

Superman is set to hit the big screen on July 11, 2025. In the meantime, make sure you're up to date with our guide to the rest of the upcoming superhero movies on the way, this year and beyond.