Meet the all new Spider-Girl with a mysterious origin that will "keep readers guessing"
Who is the new Spider-Girl?
The core Marvel Universe is getting another new Spider-hero in the form of a brand new Spider-Girl spinning out of - where else? - Spider-Boy. The cover and solicitation for October's Spider-Boy #12 were fully "classified" in Marvel's just released October 2024 solicitations, but they've now been revealed as of the Diamond Retailer Breakfast at Comic-Con International: San Diego. And the surprise they hold is indeed the all-new Spider-Girl.
Like Bailey Briggs (AKA Spider-Boy) before her, the identity of the new Spider-Girl will remain a mystery. But what we know for now is that she was co-created by Spider-Boy writer Dan Slott and artist Michael Cho, while artist Paco Medina will draw the first adventure of the new Spider-Girl in Spider-Boy #12, which also features a team-up with Daredevil.
Here's a gallery of covers for Spider-Boy #12 by Cho, Medina, Mark Bagley, and Elizabeth Torque:
"THE ALL-NEW ... SPIDER-GIRL?! After the recent status quo shake-up, Spider-Boy's life really will NEVER be the same again!" reads Marvel's official solicitation text for Spider-Boy #12. "In light of what happened, maybe it's time for Bailey Briggs to be someone else's sidekick. Get ready Daredevil, because here comes The 'Boy Without Fear'! Also in this issue: find out what Bullseye has to do with it all."
Spider-Boy was recently mixed up with none other than Doctor Octopus, who took over Bailey Briggs' body with his own mind to become the Superior Spider-Boy - though he was eventually freed by Peter Parker.
"Spider-Girl’s mysterious backstory will supersede even Spider-Boy’s shocking origin!" states Marvel's announcement. "Just as the emergence of Spider-Boy turned the Spider-Verse inside out and fueled fan speculation for months, Spider-Girl has a story to share that will keep readers guessing and make Spider-Man, Spider-Boy, and all the rest question EVERYTHING!"
The original Spider-Girl was an alt-universe hero from Marvel's MC2 line, which focused on a future generation of Marvel heroes. In this timeline, her secret identity is May 'Mayday' Parker, Peter Parker's own daughter. Could this new Spider-Girl have a connection to those Multiversal origins? We'll find out.
Spider-Boy #12 goes on sale October 12.
