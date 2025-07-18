Hereditary and Midsommar director Ari Aster turned down Sony's infamous Marvel flop Morbius, and now I need to know what that film would have looked like

Ari Aster might be best known for his chilling horror movies Midsommar and Hereditary, but he also could've been known for something far more infamous: Morbius.

"I feel like I shouldn't say. Should I?... I was asked to do... is it Mobius? Morbius?" Aster said on the Mixed Signals from Semafor Media podcast.

Morbius, of course, is Sony's notorious Marvel flop, starring Jared Leto as the titular living vampire. Reviled by critics, it took just $167.5 million at the global box office. It was even re-released, though it drew in only $280,000 across the weekend. It has a score of only 15% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Still, though, I can't deny being very curious about what an Aster-led Morbius would have looked like. The vampiric nature of it all certainly lends itself to horror, after all, though perhaps not Aster's specific, anxiety-inducing brand of nightmare fuel.

"I have got a mortgage to pay, you know. Sometimes you say yes to things because you need to make money," Morbius star Jared Harris said of the film last year.

Aster's next film is Eddington, starring Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone, and Austin Butler. It's out now in the US, and it arrives in the UK this August 22.

As for Sony's Marvel projects, next up is Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which is set to arrive on June 4, 2027.

In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything the MCU has in store.