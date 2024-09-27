Morbius star has a damning response when asked why he did the film: "I've got a mortgage to pay!"

Jared Harris has responded to why he ever agreed to be in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe flop Morbius , and his answer is perfect.

"I have got a mortgage to pay, you know. Sometimes you say yes to things because you need to make money," said Harris in an interview with INews, reportedly shrugging whilst answering. The star played Morbius’ mentor and father figure in the 2022 flick.

The movie, based on the Marvel comic book superhero of the same name, follows Dr. Michael Morbius, who conducts a drastic experiment on himself after suffering from a disease that has plagued him his whole life. But things go awry and Morbius (Jared Leto) and his brother (Matt Smith) become vampires. Although Harris’ character doesn't get turned into a bloodsucker himself, he runs the facility where Morbius conducts the experiment.

However, the movie debuted to disappointing reviews and has since, much like Madame Web, become a bit of a parody in the genre. Let’s just say, it's not on our best superhero movies of all time list. To this day, Morbius sits at a pretty terrible 15% score on Rotten Tomatoes and is often the subject of many internet memes.

Harris doesn't really have a problem with it though, in fact, he wishes it leaned into comedy a bit more. "I have observed that those types of films do well if you have a sense of humor," said Harris. "You can’t treat it as though it’s Shakespeare. So yeah, that movie could have done with a more mischievous sense of humour."

Alongside Harris, House of the Dragon’s Smith, and Suicide Squad’s Leto, the movie also stars Adria Arjona, Michael Keaton, and Tyrese Gibson.

For more, keep up to date with upcoming superhero movies , and all new movies heading your way this year and beyond.