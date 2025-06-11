Argylle star Bryce Dallas Howard isn't surprised by her movie flops: "You can always see it coming while you're making it"

Bryce Dallas Howard might have starred in the incredibly successful Jurassic World trilogy and directed some beloved episodes of Star Wars TV, but she's no stranger to a flop or two, either.

Howard played Elly Conway in Apple's Argylle, which also starred Henry Cavill and Sam Rockwell, and followed a novelist pulled into a high-stakes world of spies.

It sadly didn't even crack $100 million worldwide, and critics weren't kind – our own Argylle review awarded the movie just two stars, with our verdict reading: "First too slow, then too silly, [Matthew] Vaughn's well-cast but wayward romp fires off half-baked ideas without the focus needed to make them stick."

But, Howard has no hard feelings when something doesn't do well. "You can always see it coming while you're making it," Howard told The Independent, which cites Argylle and M. Night Shyamalan's Lady in the Water as two misfires in her career. "I've never been shocked when something doesn't work. But I'm just an actor – you're there to serve a director's vision. If a movie doesn’t turn out the way that you envisioned, you can barely feel disappointed because it's not yours. You're not the person who's building the thing."

Howard can next be seen in Deep Cover, which co-stars Orlando Bloom, Nick Mohammed, Ian McShane, Paddy Considine, Sean Bean, and Sonoya Mizuno. It follows three improv comedians who get recruited into sting operations.

The Jurassic World franchise, meanwhile, is continuing with next month's Jurassic World Rebirth, which stars Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, and Mahershala Ali.

Jurassic World Rebirth arrives on July 2. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming movies of the year.