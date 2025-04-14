Tom Hardy says he was "misquoted" when he talked about a possible Venom and Spider-Man crossover: "It didn’t get killed by anything"

Tom Hardy got Marvel fans excited when he spoke recently about a possible Venom and Spider-Man crossover that was very close to happening, but was scrapped due to studio politics. However, the actor says now that he was "misquoted", and has set the record straight in a new interview.

"I didn't say that at all," he clarified to The Hollywood Reporter this week when asked to elaborate on his recent quotes, which suggested that problems between Marvel Studios and Sony led to the cancellation of the crossover between his Venom and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

"That's kind of moved on from a very simple quote that I said specifically about my children watching Venom. It's hard to explain to a young child why their favorite superheroes can't be in a film together and that's such a shame. And we almost got it, but it didn't happen, which is the truth. It didn't happen," he added.

The actor revealed they "almost got together" because of his cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home's post-credit scene, but the idea was quickly shelved. "The [Venom] trilogy is now over and it didn't happen. So, it didn't get killed by anything, it just didn't happen. I've been misquoted there. People get excited about anything Venom or anything to do with superheroes and stuff and it's sort of taken on another life. I just want to be clear that I didn't say that," he said.

"There are always talks," Hardy continued, "but that doesn’t mean that things manifested. There's a future where these things will continue to be talked about until something is realized and I'm sure it will be at some point, but it just didn’t happen with me. Now there's Mad Max: The Wasteland. There are lots of things that are discussed, but they haven't happened yet."

After six years leading Sony's fan-favorite superhero franchise, Tom Hardy said goodbye to the symbiote in Venom: The Last Dance, which was released last October. Now, he is starring in Paramount+'s new series MobLand alongside Pierce Brosnan.

