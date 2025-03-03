A new Mad Max movie has a script, but director George Miller isn't sure it will ever be made: "All I can say is we’ll see"

The path back to the Fury Road is murky

Mad Max: Fury Road
(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Mad Max helmer George Miller has opened up about the future of the franchise – and it seems it's not looking too clear. The director, who last returned with Furiosa in 2024, has shared that a script is ready to go, but he's not entirely sure if it will see the light of day.

Speaking to Vulture, he said: "We’ve got another script, but having been doing this long enough where I’m habituated to storytelling, I find myself with way too many stories – not only in my head, but in the form of screenplays or at least very detailed notes that are within reach of screenplays. I’m a professional daydreamer, really."

The director went on to add that he thinks this might act as a barrier to actually making the movie. "So, there’s lots of stories," he continued. "Indeed, one of them is a Mad Max. It is not something I would do next, because there's two things I’m keen to do next. But if for whatever reason the planets align, you can never tell. Too often, you’re lining up to do a movie and then something happens. Some things fall into place and some don’t, so all I can say is we’ll see."

While Miller doesn't confirm in the interview exactly what the script is about, he has spoken in the past about working on Mad Max: The Wasteland, which would be a sequel to Mad Max: Fury Road. Around the release of Furiosa, Miller told us that he often thinks about what happened after that movie.

"I’ve often speculated when we see Furiosa go up to the Citadel on that platform at the very end [of Fury Road] and nod goodbye to Max who wanders to the Wasteland," he explained. "I often think: 'What does she do, sitting up at the top of the dominant hierarchy? Does she fall into the trap that most revolutionaries do? You know, yesterday’s hero becomes tomorrow’s tyrant, which is classic in storytelling.'"

For more, check out our guide to upcoming movies and 2025 release dates.

