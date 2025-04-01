Venom star Tom Hardy says they "got as close as [he] could possibly imagine" to a Spider-Man crossover, which he would have "loved" to have done

Venom star Tom Hardy says he "would have loved to have done" a crossover movie with Tom Holland's Spider-Man during his time playing the head-munching symbiote.

While promoting his new crime series Mobland, the actor appeared as a guest on The Discourse Podcast, where host Mike DeAngelo asked why Hardy's Eddie Brock never met Peter Parker on screen on behalf of his Marvel-loving kids.

"I don't know how to answer that question. We got close," Hardy replied. "We got as close as I could possibly imagine getting, apart from doing a film together, which I would have loved to have done because that just means so much fun."

He seemingly went on to confirm why we never saw the webslinger in the Venom flicks, replying to DeAngelo's suggestion that it was studio politics with: "For all the reasons that you explained ultimately in there."

Comic book fans thought we might actually get a Spidey/Venom flick following the release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage. In its mid-credits scene, Eddie is seen quizzing Venom on his knowledge of other universes when a bright light fills their hotel room and they're suddenly transported to an alternate suite. In it, a TV is playing a Daily Bugle broadcast, in which J.K. Simmons' J. Jonah Jameson reveals Peter Parker is Spider-Man.

Venom: The Last Dance's opener backtracked quickly, though, as Eddie and Venom are forced back to Earth-688 due to the correction of Doctor Strange's botched spell.

"We were given a set of boundaries, and we were just really privileged to be able to play with a much-beloved IP like Venom in a way that we were allowed to play," Hardy continued. "In that [regard], we did what we could and what we loved doing. We poured all of ourselves into it within the remits of what we were allowed to do with him. And so the enjoyment of the work outweighed the limits of our possibilities with him because we just focused on what we were allowed to do. And we loved doing it."

