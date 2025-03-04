First trailer for Guy Ritchie’s new crime drama sees Tom Hardy and Pierce Brosnan rule a brutal mafia empire
The series hits Paramount Plus this month
The first trailer for MobLand, created by Ronan Bennett and directed by Guy Ritchie, has arrived.
In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, we see some explosions, some bashed in faces, and a determined Tom Hardy - who is hired as the fixer for Piece Brosnan and Helen Mirren's mafia empire.
Per the official synopsis, the series "showcases two generations of gangsters, their businesses, the relationships they weave and the man they call to fix their problems." The series was initially conceived as a prequel series for the hit drama Ray Donovan, under working titles The Associate and Fixer, focusing on the Donovan family. It was set to air on Showtime before moving to Paramount Plus. Guy Ritchie serves as lead director.
Hardy stars as Harry Da Souza, with Brosnan and Mirren as Conrad and Maeve Harrigan, the patriarch and matriarch of the Harrigan crime family. The cast also includes Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Alex Fine, and Geoff Bell.
Hardy is also starring in the long-delayed upcoming crime drama Havoc, which sees him play a detective who is forced to fight his way through a seedy criminal underworld in order to rescue a politician's estranged son. Not to mention the booked and busy actor is more than likely returning as Alfie for the Peaky Blinders movie.
MobLand is set to hit Paramount Plus on March 30. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows in 2025 and beyond.
