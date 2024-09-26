Marvel star Tim Roth joins Cillian Murphy and Barry Keoghan in the Peaky Blinders movie

Tim Roth is the latest addition to the cast of the highly anticipated Peaky Blinders movie. Best known for playing Emil Blonsky - also known as Abomination - in Marvel's The Incredible Hulk and the She-Hulk series, the actor's role in the upcoming film is currently under wraps.

He joins a star-studded cast that includes Dune's Rebecca Ferguson and fellow Marvel star Barry Keoghan, who played Druig in 2021's Eternals. Cillian Murphy is, of course, reprising his role as Tommy Shelby, head of the Shelby crime family that the show follows through the 1920s and '30s.

There are many characters from the series who could potentially return for the movie, but so far Murphy, Roth, Ferguson, and Keoghan are the only confirmed cast members.

(Image credit: BBC)

At the end of the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders, Tommy gave up his life of crime to live out what he believed to be his final days. Diagnosed with a brain tumour, he thought himself to be dying - only to find out in the season's final moments that he wasn't, after all. The doctor who wrongly diagnosed him was a friend of Sam Claflin's Oswald Mosley, a fascist figure who was once Tommy's partner in politics.

It would be satisfying to see Tommy get some revenge on Mosley for his deception in the upcoming film, but so far we know very few details about the plot aside from it being set in World War II. The show's creator Steven Knight has written the script and also acts as a producer. In the director's chair is Tom Harper, who's previously directed episodes of the show as well as Netflix thriller Heart of Stone.

As for when the movie will be on our screens, it's likely to be the end of 2025 at the earliest. It's set to go into production in Birmingham in the UK before the end of the year, with Netflix and BBC Films providing funding. It'll be released via Netflix.

