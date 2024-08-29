Netflix's Peaky Blinders movie cast is only getting more star-studded, with Barry Keoghan joining the line-up

Netflix's Peaky Blinders movie has added another star to its line-up: Barry Keoghan.

The streamer confirmed the news on Twitter, after Deadline reported the casting. There are no character details for who Keoghan is playing just yet, though.

Keoghan joins Cillian Murphy and Rebecca Ferguson in the movie. Murphy, of course, is returning as his iconic character Tommy Shelby, while Ferguson's character is shrouded in mystery so far. Series creator Steven Knight penned the script for the film, and Heart of Stone helmer Tom Harper is directing.

Keoghan is probably best known for his starring role in Saltburn opposite Jacob Elordi, as well as playing the Joker in The Batman opposite Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader. He's also recently appeared in Apple TV Plus's Masters of the Air (and he had a starring role in Sabrina Carpenter's 'Please Please Please' music video).

These are the only confirmed cast members so far, but Tom Hardy, who played Alfie in the original series, is up for a return . "100% Alfie will definitely make an appearance, but I don't know when… and I don't even know if he will, that was just me punting," Hardy teased.

"It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me… It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders," Murphy has said of his return . "This is one for the fans."

