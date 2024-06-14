Tom Hardy really wants to be in the Netflix Peaky Blinders movie: "Alfie will definitely make an appearance"

Tom Hardy really wants to be in the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie.

The film will see Cillian Murphy return as his iconic character Tommy Shelby, and it will stream on Netflix. So far, though, plot details are under wraps.

"100% Alfie will definitely make an appearance, but I don't know when… and I don't even know if he will, that was just me punting," Hardy told Sky News.

Hardy's character Alfie was seemingly killed off in Peaky Blinders season 4, but it seems you can't keep him down – he returned in Peaky Blinders season 5 and season 6. It remains to be seen if he'll show up again in the movie, though.

"It's gonna happen this September," creator Steven Knight recently shared. "I'm just doing the final polishes, which will continue up until the day before we start shooting. But we're there. We've got everything sorted, we've got all the commitments we need, we are ready to go. I think the film is gonna be a step up again, and it's gonna be great that Peaky fans can meet in one place and watch it. The budget will be bigger, but also because we know we're ending this chapter, we're all going to try to do our best. Cillian [Murphy] is really up for it. So, I can't wait for it to start shooting."

Heart of Stone director Tom Harper is helming the movie, with a script from Knight. "It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me… It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders," Murphy has said of the film. "This is one for the fans.”

The Peaky Blinders movie doesn't yet have a release date. While you wait, check out our guide to all the best Netflix movies streaming now to fill out your watchlist.