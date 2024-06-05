Cillian Murphy finally breaks his silence on his Peaky Blinders return – and the movie is officially coming to Netflix

Cillian Murphy has finally broken his silence on the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie – and confirmed that he's definitely returning as Tommy Shelby.

What's more, the movie will be getting a Netflix release. The streamer shared Murphy's statement along with a photo of the script, which, at the moment, is just titled 'A Peaky Blinders Film'. Heart of Stone director Tom Harper will helm the movie from a script written by Peaky Blinders showrunner Steven Knight and filming is due to kick off later this year.

Tommy Shelby returns. A Peaky Blinders Film starring Cillian Murphy is coming to Netflix. “It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me…It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for… pic.twitter.com/eBSYnKqGpAJune 4, 2024

Knight had previously said that Murphy was "definitely" returning for the movie, but this is the first time the actor has confirmed the news. "It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me…" the Oppenheimer star said in a statement. "It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans."

This isn't the first time Murphy and Harper have worked together, either – the filmmaker directed three episodes of the show's first season in 2013. "When I first directed Peaky Blinders over 10 years ago, we didn’t know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive," the director said. "Peaky has always been a story about family – and so it’s incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix."

