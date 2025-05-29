First trailer for James Bond and Marvel stars' new murder mystery movie is the perfect mix of Knives Out and Prime Suspect

The Thursday Murder Club | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The first trailer for Netflix's The Thursday Murder Club movie is here – and it's the perfect mix of Knives Out, Red, and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

Based on Richard Osman's hit novel of the same name, which was published in 2020 and has already spawned three sequels, the comedy-crime flick follows a group of pensioners living at luxury retirement home Coopers Chase, who team up to solve the murder of a property developer. The quartet consists of ex-spy Elizabeth (Helen Mirren), retired psychiatrist Ibrahim (Ben Kingsley), former union activist Ron (Pierce Brosnan), and retired nurse Joyce (Celia Imrie).

The clip, which you can watch above, opens with the group trying to figure out a cold case from 1973. "Isn't this room usually for jigsaws?" Joyce asks innocently. "Not on Thursdays, no," Elizabeth replies coolly, as she twists their evidence board around to reveal a finished puzzle of the grounds.

In a later scene, the gang get a thrill when they learn of a recent killing nearby. "Now we've got a real case to solve! Isn't it wonderful?!" Joyce smiles, as the other three give her a worried look. "Obviously RIP and all that."

What follows is a montage of spooky figures hiding in the shadows, team pendants, and the slowest car chase ever. And well, the first look seems to be going down well with fans of the source material...

"The perfect cast, I am sooooo looking forward to seeing this film, love all the books, get ready to snuggle in and be totally enthralled," one wrote in the YouTube comments section, as another gushed: "It's perfect!!!!!!!!!!!! Everything I imagined. Joyce and Elizabeth are just how I pictured."

"It’s the first time I’ve thought that it’s worth signing up for Netflix," said a third viewer, while others took to pointing out how it reminded them of one of Mirren's most famous roles: DCI Jane Tennison in BBC drama Prime Suspect.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"This is the finest cast I've worked with since [Harry] Potter," director Chris Columbus told Tudum. "They're just so incredibly well-prepared, and it's because they do everything. They do theater, they do television, they do film, and they've developed those sorts of muscles."

Written by Katy Brand and Suzanne Heathcote, The Thursday Murder Club, which also stars the likes of Daniel Mays and Naomi Ackie, comes out on August 28. While we wait, check out our guide to the biggest movie release dates in 2025.