Cillian Murphy is "definitely" returning for the Peaky Blinders movie – and it starts shooting in a matter of months

Cillian Murphy is returning to Birmingham: Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has confirmed that the actor is officially returning for the movie, which is due to start filming in a matter of months.

"He definitely is returning for it," Knight told Birmingham World when asked about Murphy's involvement. "We're shooting it in September just down the road in Digbeth." The movie doesn't have a release date yet, but we can expect to see Tommy Shelby back on our screens sometime in 2025, if the start of filming date is anything to go by.

Murphy's involvement in a big-screen follow-up to the hit BBC series has been up in the air for a while . "If there’s more story there, I’d love to do it," the actor told Rolling Stone UK last year. "But it has to be right. Steve Knight wrote 36 hours of television, and we left on such a high. I’m really proud of that last series. So, it would have to feel legitimate and justified to do more." Well, it looks like we can expect a "legitimate and justified" movie when cameras start rolling this fall.

During his interview with Birmingham World, Knight also heaped praise on Murphy's recent Oscar win for his performance as the titular physicist in Oppenheimer. "It was so deserved. I mean he’s brilliant, and he’s such a great human being and he leads the line when we’re shooting and he’s so level-headed and straightforward," he said. "He deserves everything he gets."

While we wait for the Peaky Blinders movie to arrive on our screens, check out our guide to the other biggest upcoming movies on the way in 2024 and beyond.