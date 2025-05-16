Norman Reedus would "for sure" star in A24’s Death Stranding movie: "I don't know what's happening with it"

Norman Reedus says he would absolutely play Sam in the upcoming Death Stranding movie if it "was an option."

"If it was an option, yeah, for sure," Reedus told IGN. "I don't know what's happening with it, right? It's so pre...pre-pre [production] right now. But yeah, yeah, of course!" You can watch the clip below.

Death Stranding, created by none other than Hideo Kojima, was released in 2019 and featured voice and motion capture from the likes of Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Guillermo del Toro, and Margaret Qualley. Taking place in an apocalyptic America, the player controls Sam Porter Bridges (Reedus), a courier who must deliver supplies to remote colonies known as Knot Cities - which make up what is known as the United Cities of America - and reconnect them via a wireless communications network. Death Stranding 2 is set to release in June, with Reedus reprising his role as Sam.

Michael Sarnoski, who directed the critically acclaimed and commercially successful A Quiet Place: Day One, is set to write and direct - with some help from Kojima, of course (who won't let Sarnoski play Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 for some reason).

Kojima also clarified last year that this is just one of many Death Stranding projects in the works (one being a movie that he wrote himself, but doesn't "have time" to direct). He also reportedly said that the upcoming film will be both "strange" and "unbelievable."

