It doesn't sound like a Peaky Blinders movie is coming anytime soon

It looks like we shouldn't hold our breath for a Peaky Blinders movie – at least, according to star Cillian Murphy.

"If there’s more story there, I’d love to do it," Murphy, who played Tommy Shelby for all six seasons of Peaky Blinders, told Rolling Stone UK (opens in new tab). "But it has to be right. Steve Knight wrote 36 hours of television, and we left on such a high. I’m really proud of that last series. So, it would have to feel legitimate and justified to do more."

Back in 2022, showrunner Steven Knight said that a Peaky Blinders movie script was nearly finished and that he was hoping to start filming "soon", which contradicts what Murphy says. However, since then, Knight has been hired to write a new Star Wars movie about Daisy Ridley's Rey , directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, so he now has plenty more on his plate. He replaced previous screenwriter Damon Lindelof on the movie, which will be set after The Rise of Skywalker.

Murphy's next role swaps the streets of '20s Birmingham for the New Mexico desert in the '40s – he's playing the title role in Oppenheimer, the latest movie from Christopher Nolan, which follows the invention of the atomic bomb during World War 2. He stars alongside an ensemble cast that includes Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, and Rami Malek.

