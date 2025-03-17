John Lithgow teases his character's return in new Dexter series: "Turns out he didn't die after all"

John Lithgow has teased the return of his Dexter character, known as the Trinity Killer, in new sequel series Dexter: Resurrection.

"I just went back to do a day," Lithgow told Variety. "They’re rebooting the entire Michael C. Hall version of Dexter. And it turns out he didn’t die after all. I come back sort of as a phantom, as he gradually comes to life on a hospital bed."

Lithgow's character Arthur Mitchell was the main villain of Dexter season 4, which aired in 2009. A church deacon, high school teacher, and unassuming family man by day, Arthur also moonlights as a serial killer. He's dubbed the Trinity Killer because of a recurring pattern of three killings, which are based on traumatic events during his childhood.

Season 4 culminated with Arthur discovering Dexter's real identity and killing his wife, Rita. Dexter kills Arthur with a hammer in the season finale. Lithgow also made a cameo appearance in an episode of 2021's Dexter: New Blood, in a flashback scene that showed how he killed Rita.

Resurrection follows on from New Blood. Hall will reprise his role as forensic analyst-cum-vigilante serial killer Dexter Morgan, alongside David Zayas as Miami cop Angel Batista, Jack Alcott as Dexter's son Harrison, and James Remar as his father Harry. Uma Thurman, Peter Dinklage, Krysten Ritter, and Neil Patrick Harris will also star.

Dexter: Resurrection doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait, check out our guide to the other best new TV shows on the way in 2025 to add to your watchlist.