John Lithgow teases his character's return in new Dexter series: "Turns out he didn't die after all"

News
By published

The Trinity Killer will return in Dexter: Resurrection

John Lithgow in Dexter: New Blood
(Image credit: Showtime)

John Lithgow has teased the return of his Dexter character, known as the Trinity Killer, in new sequel series Dexter: Resurrection.

"I just went back to do a day," Lithgow told Variety. "They’re rebooting the entire Michael C. Hall version of Dexter. And it turns out he didn’t die after all. I come back sort of as a phantom, as he gradually comes to life on a hospital bed."

Lithgow's character Arthur Mitchell was the main villain of Dexter season 4, which aired in 2009. A church deacon, high school teacher, and unassuming family man by day, Arthur also moonlights as a serial killer. He's dubbed the Trinity Killer because of a recurring pattern of three killings, which are based on traumatic events during his childhood.

Season 4 culminated with Arthur discovering Dexter's real identity and killing his wife, Rita. Dexter kills Arthur with a hammer in the season finale. Lithgow also made a cameo appearance in an episode of 2021's Dexter: New Blood, in a flashback scene that showed how he killed Rita.

Resurrection follows on from New Blood. Hall will reprise his role as forensic analyst-cum-vigilante serial killer Dexter Morgan, alongside David Zayas as Miami cop Angel Batista, Jack Alcott as Dexter's son Harrison, and James Remar as his father Harry. Uma Thurman, Peter Dinklage, Krysten Ritter, and Neil Patrick Harris will also star.

Dexter: Resurrection doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait, check out our guide to the other best new TV shows on the way in 2025 to add to your watchlist.

See more TV Shows News
Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Neil Patrick Harris in Doctor Who&#039;s 60th anniversary specials
Dexter fans praise "insane" casting for new series' second season as Doctor Who's Neil Patrick Harris joins Peter Dinklage, Uma Thurman and more
Matthew Lillard as Stu Macher in Scream 1996
Original Ghostface killer is returning for Scream 7 as star Matthew Lillard confirms
John Lithgow
The Harry Potter TV show's Dumbledore star John Lithgow says it "was not an easy decision" to sign on to the HBO reboot
John Lithgow
Shrek and Interstellar star John Lithgow to play Dumbledore in HBO's Harry Potter TV show
Scream (2022)
Scream 7's casting continues to confuse as David Arquette's Dewey Riley confirmed to return
Daredevil: Born Again
A major character is returning in Daredevil: Born Again season 2 – despite being killed off in the first 10 minutes of season 1
Latest in Crime Shows
John Lithgow in Dexter: New Blood
John Lithgow teases his character's return in new Dexter series: "Turns out he didn't die after all"
Sucker Punch
New Prison Break reboot adds Sucker Punch and Euphoria stars to its cast
True Detective
Matthew McConaughey still thinks his own season of True Detective is the best one: "It was one of the great events in TV"
FBI: Most Wanted
Two popular FBI spin-off shows have been canceled, and unhappy fans think it's "a big mistake"
Neil Patrick Harris in Doctor Who&#039;s 60th anniversary specials
Dexter fans praise "insane" casting for new series' second season as Doctor Who's Neil Patrick Harris joins Peter Dinklage, Uma Thurman and more
The Åre Murders
A Nordic murder mystery is topping Netflix's streaming list, but you've probably never heard of it
Latest in News
Undertale
As the wait for more Deltarune continues, Undertale goes on sale for just $1 on Steam and reaches a new peak player count after 10 years
John Lithgow in Dexter: New Blood
John Lithgow teases his character's return in new Dexter series: "Turns out he didn't die after all"
Jodran A. Mun leans back in the cockpit of her spaceship, arms behind her head, in an Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet PS5 screenshot
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is apparently taking inspiration from Elden Ring and could be a new direction for Naughty Dog
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing Yasuke kneeling and praying while wearing a traditional purple robe
Freerunning experts reckon Assassin's Creed Shadows' Yasuke probably has very bad knees due to his poor climbing etiquette and "crimes against Parkour"
Cyclops and the X-Men in X-Men &#039;97
X-Men '97 season 3 just got an exciting update, even though we still don't know when season 2 will be on Disney Plus
Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who season 2
Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies says "there's conversations" about who could eventually replace him: "I won't go back a third time"
More about crime shows
Sucker Punch

New Prison Break reboot adds Sucker Punch and Euphoria stars to its cast
True Detective

Matthew McConaughey still thinks his own season of True Detective is the best one: "It was one of the great events in TV"
Undertale

As the wait for more Deltarune continues, Undertale goes on sale for just $1 on Steam and reaches a new peak player count after 10 years
See more latest
Most Popular
Undertale
As the wait for more Deltarune continues, Undertale goes on sale for just $1 on Steam and reaches a new peak player count after 10 years
OneXPlayer OneXSugar1 handhelds with one on left featuring screen detached and right hand device with dual-screens.
Qualcomm just revealed its latest Snapdragon chips, and the G3 Gen 3 will power what could be my dream 3DS handheld
Pokemon Legends: Z-A screenshot
Pokemon Legends: Z-A is the first game its lead has directed, and he's focused on making the RPG a "good one" as it reportedly continues through its "final fine-tuning phase"
Jodran A. Mun leans back in the cockpit of her spaceship, arms behind her head, in an Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet PS5 screenshot
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is apparently taking inspiration from Elden Ring and could be a new direction for Naughty Dog
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing Yasuke kneeling and praying while wearing a traditional purple robe
Freerunning experts reckon Assassin's Creed Shadows' Yasuke probably has very bad knees due to his poor climbing etiquette and "crimes against Parkour"
Cyclops and the X-Men in X-Men &#039;97
X-Men '97 season 3 just got an exciting update, even though we still don't know when season 2 will be on Disney Plus
Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who season 2
Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies says "there's conversations" about who could eventually replace him: "I won't go back a third time"
Powerplex in Invincible
Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul has perfect response to being cast as Invincible's Powerplex: "Just another role being traumatized"
The Russo brothers
The Russo brothers defend use of AI in The Electric State: "There’s a lot of finger-pointing and hyperbole because people are afraid"
Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling season 2 arise from the shadow
Solo Leveling just broke a Crunchyroll record we thought would never be beaten