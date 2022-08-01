Peaky Blinders movie script is almost finished, shooting to begin soon

Peaky Blinders the series might be over, but a movie is well on its way.

Back in October, creator Stephen Knight said that a film adaptation of the popular British crime drama would begin filming in 2023. In a recent interview with Heart Breakfast (opens in new tab), Knight confirmed that the script is almost written and that shooting is set to begin soon.

“Yes, I’m writing it right now,” he said. “I’m nearly done writing it, and we’re going to shoot it...I’m setting up some film and television studios in Digbeth in Birmingham.”

The BBC series is based on the real-life Peaky Blinders gang who operated in Birmingham, England from the 1880s to the 1910s. In terms of location, Knight plans to bring the Peakys 'home.'

“We’re going to shoot it at the studios in Digbeth, and on location in Digbeth in Birmingham," he explained. "Digbeth and Small Heath is where the Peaky Blinders actually roamed. So it’s like Peaky’s coming home basically.”

“I’m hoping that we’ll be shooting in… within 18 months," Knight said, echoing his earlier comments that filming would begin in 2023. But I’m just really looking forward to having a Peaky event where people can watch it communally. I mean, the social media community is so strong and people talk to each other. But to actually be together physically will be really interesting.”

The writer also says that while we'll be seeing some familiar faces in the movie, we'll also be seeing "some new faces that will hopefully be quite surprising.”

For more, check out our list of the best TV shows of all time.