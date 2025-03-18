The Sopranos star is the latest actor to join the cast of Dexter: Resurrection

Steve Schirripa joins Michael C. Hall in the sequel series

The Sopranos star Steve Schirripa has joined the cast of Dexter: Resurrection, Variety reports.

He's been cast in a recurring role as Vinny, a character described as a "greedy slumlord" by the publication.

Schirripa is best known for playing Bobby Baccalieri, also known as Bobby Bacala, in The Sopranos between 2000 and 2007. He worked for Junior Soprano and rose up through the ranks of the organized crime family after being introduced in season 2.

Since then, he's starred in The Secret Life of the American Teenager alongside Shailene Woodley and had a recurring role in the CBS procedural Blue Bloods from 2015 to 2024.

Resurrection follows on from 2021's sequel series Dexter: New Blood and sees Michael C. Hall reprise his role as Dexter Morgan, a forensic analyst who lives a double life as a vigilante serial killer. Other returning cast members include John Lithgow as Arthur Mitchell, AKA the Trinity Killer, David Zayas as Angel Batista, Jack Alcott as Dexter's son Harrison, and James Remar as his father Harry. Uma Thurman, Peter Dinklage, Krysten Ritter, Neil Patrick Harris, and David Dastmalchian have also been cast in the series.

The original Dexter series ran for eight seasons between 2006 and 2013. As well as New Blood and Resurrection, a prequel series, Original Sin, aired in 2024. Another prequel show centered around the Trinity Killer is also in the works.

Dexter: Resurrection doesn't have an exact release date yet, but it's expected to debut on Paramount Plus sometime this summer. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best new TV shows on the way in 2025.

Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

