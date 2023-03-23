Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is writing a new Star Wars movie

Steven Knight is having a moment. Not only is he the creative force behind Olivia Colman’s TV return in Great Expectations, but he’s also been linked to a galaxy far, far away. Per Variety (opens in new tab), the Peaky Blinders creator is now on board to write a new untitled Star Wars movie.

This is the upcoming project that Ms. Marvel’s Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is attached to direct and originally had Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson on board to write. No details have been confirmed yet about what the new movie will cover, but it’s thought we’ll find out more at Star Wars Celebration in April.

It’s still expected that this project will be the first Lucasfilm Star Wars movie since The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. Knight is best known for creating and writing the BBC’s Peaky Blinders, but he’s also behind shows like See, SAS Rogue Heroes, and Taboo. On the big screen, he’s written movies like Burnt, Serenity, and The Girl in the Spider’s Web.

Lucasfilm hasn’t issued a statement about Lindelof’s and Britt-Gibson’s exit, but Lindelof did open up about the challenges of writing a Star Wars movie recently. "I will just say, that for reasons that I can’t get into on this Sunday morning, on this day, the degree of difficulty is extremely, extremely, extremely high," he told Slash Film (opens in new tab).

"If [the film] can’t be great, it shouldn’t exist. That’s all I’ll say, because I have the same association with [Star Wars] as you do, which is, it’s the first movie I saw sitting in my dad’s lap, four years old, May of ’77. I think it’s possible that sometimes when you hold something in such high reverence and esteem, you start to get in the kitchen and you just go, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t be cooking. Maybe I should just be eating.’ We’ll just leave it at that point."

There are some other upcoming Star Wars movies still in the pipeline, including Taika Waititi’s proposed movie. Speaking to GamesRadar+ last year, he gave some clues to the direction his writing was going in. However, it seems like Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron and Kevin Feige’s movie may have been shelved.

